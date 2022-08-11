Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 11th Aug 2022

Updated: Thu 11th Aug

Community groups and local clubs in Flintshire urged to bid for a slice of new £5k charity fund

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Community groups and local clubs in Flintshire are being invited to bid for a slice of a new £5,000 charity fund.

Leading food wholesaler Harlech Foodservice, which has bases in Criccieth in Gwynedd and Chester has launched a community foundation as part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Founded in 1972 as a holiday season supplier to pubs, hotels and campsites in North West Wales, the firm has grown into a £30 million turnover business serving Wales, the North West and West Midlands.

Now Managing Director David Cattrall is inviting community groups, projects, associations and locally based charities to bid for a share of a £5,000 funding pot.

“We have grown from small beginnings into a major North Wales company with bases in Criccieth and Chester and we couldn’t have done that without the support of our loyal customers across the region,” he said.

“They have helped us grow into a business employing over 200 staff which supplies not just the tourism and hospitality industry but also schools, colleges, hospitals and care homes so we want to celebrate the success we’ve had by putting something back into the communities which have supported us

“We are asking local groups across North Wales who benefit the community in some way to come forward and pitch for funding which could provide them with some vital cash for something really important to them.

“It could be a mini bus fund for a local dance troop or maybe some gardening equipment for a primary school, a new pool table for a youth club or art and craft equipment for a pensioners’ group which prevents older people feeling isolated and lonely.

“We are open to suggestions and the main criteria is that people need to show us how they are fundraising and how much they are aiming to raise.

“We are looking to give a helping hand to projects right across the region so we want to hear from the people involved and we’ll be looking to hand over up to £1,000 to the chosen deserving causes.”

As business reaches a peak in the busy holiday season they are looking to hear from deserving causes who can bid for a share of the £5,000 charity by sending a brief description of their organisation, what they are raising money for and what they are looking to achieve along with daytime contact details including a phone number. Bid descriptions should be sent to sales@harlech.lls.com

The business founded by Colin and Gill Foskett above a shop in Harlech in 1972 now delivers up to 5,000 product lines to cafés, restaurants, pubs and public sector customers across North and Mid-Wales, Shropshire, the Midlands and the North West from its modern bases in Criccieth and Chester.

Colin and Gill’s sons and daughter are still on the board and the third generation of the Foskett family are now among a workforce which has grown steadily as the business has expanded to include NHS Wales, care homes and schools, colleges and universities.

Read Next

  • Night time closure on M53 this weekend as 18 metre high furnace is delivered to Stanlow
  • Rail passengers in Wales advised not to travel on Saturday due to strike action
  • Deeside animal park appeal to thieves who stole a large poisonous toad: “look after her in the way she needs”
  • Public Health Wales is urging people to take care in the very hot weather

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Night time closure on M53 this weekend as 18 metre high furnace is delivered to Stanlow

    News

    Rail passengers in Wales advised not to travel on Saturday due to strike action

    News

    Deeside animal park appeal to thieves who stole a large poisonous toad: “look after her in the way she needs”

    News

    Public Health Wales is urging people to take care in the very hot weather

    News

    Two Flint GP practises closed “until further notice” due to flooding

    News

    A former Flintshire chapel could become a holiday let if plans are approved

    News

    Overnight closures begin on the M56 in Cheshire next week

    News

    Eleven Welsh counties under Met Office Amber ‘Extreme Heat’ alert but Flintshire (no alert) will be hotter

    News

    Person taken to hospital following medical incident in Mold on Monday night

    News




    Read 377,854 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn