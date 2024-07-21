College strengthens support for festival of diversity, equality and LGBTQ+ community

Coleg Cambria has further strengthened its support for one of the UK’s leading celebrations of diversity, equality, and the LGBTQ+ community.

The north east Wales college will sponsor the Teen Zone at this year’s Chester Pride event on Saturday August 17.

The free festival will again welcome tens of thousands of people to the walled city, helping to generate more than £2m for the local economy.

Student Voice Engagement Officers Mark-Ryan Hughes and Robert Jones, and Equality and Diversity Coordinator Alice Churm, are pleased to demonstrate their backing for the parade having recently published the Strategic Equality Plan 2024-28, focused on improving community links, engaging learners and staff, and campaigning for a more equal and inclusive college for all.

“Coleg Cambria is delighted to be sponsoring Chester Pride for the second year! We recognise how important it is for our learners and staff to have opportunities to celebrate pride and the importance it has to the LGBTQ+ community,” said Alice.

“Many staff and students at Coleg Cambria identify as LGBTQ+ and we stand in solidarity with them to remember the important history of Pride and continue to fight for inclusion and acceptance for all.”

Taking place in the city centre, Chester Pride includes a colourful parade followed by entertainment with food and drink vendors and specific areas and activities for families and people of all ages.

Dozens of exhibitors will be in attendance offering information, guidance and advice, and the Just Ask wellbeing tent is there to signpost and refer anyone with concerns or issues to organisations and services such as peer counselling, and befriending.

Chester Pride chair Warren Lee Allmark said: “We are pleased to have the support of Coleg Cambria once again. Having one of the area’s leading educators is key to ensure people are free to learn about LGBT rights and inequalities we still face.

“Their support has meant that we have been able to double the size of our fully free to attend youth zone, which is key.”