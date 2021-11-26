College Christmas markets to bring festive cheer to Deeside this December

Coleg Cambria will bring festive cheer to north east Wales with its first ever Christmas markets.

Six days of activities and attractions are to take place at the college’s Deeside and Yale Wrexham sites from December 1-10, with more than 40 vendors in attendance.

As well as independent producers showcasing their wares, Santa Claus will take time out from his hectic schedule to visit both campuses and there will be entertainment from the North Wales and Wirral Rock Choir, who will be performing traditional carols and yuletide favourites.

Following the cancellation of Wrexham’s popular Queens Square market, organisers hope to bring a smile to the faces of students, shoppers, and families this holiday season.

Maria Stevens, Cambria’s Director of Commercial Operations, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to hold these two events as a thank you to our communities following the challenges this year and last.

“It gives us an opportunity to celebrate Christmas and give our local producers a platform to sell and showcase their amazing products, from festive food and drink to arts and crafts, decorations, candles, jewellery and more.

“There will be refreshments and street food vans, live music and our own Ial restaurant, florist and salon will be represented; for those looking for that special gift idea there will be plenty of inspiration.”

Maria added: “We hope to see plenty of people at both the Deeside and Wrexham markets for a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine – after the challenges of the pandemic people deserve a break and a reason to smile this Christmas, and we plan to give it to them.”

The Christmas markets run from December 1-3 at Yale, and December 8-10 at Deeside.

Among the artisan businesses and organisations in attendance will be Goch and Co, Kingdom Recommends, Stone Circle Mead, Wild Moon, Dough Bellissimo, Jack Berry, Frenchie Fancies, The Body Shop and Get Jerky.

For information, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk/web/ cambriachristmasmarkets and follow @colegcambria on social media for a list of times and further details.