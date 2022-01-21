Coleg Cambria top of the class for teacher training with new courses and high success rate

Coleg Cambria University Centre is top of the class for teacher training.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Cambria – which has sites in Northop, Deeside, Wrexham and Llysfasi – has a 98% succession rate for its suite of PCET (Post Compulsory Education and Training) programmes.

And the north east Wales institution has a stellar record in securing work placements on the innovative PCE (Professional Certificate in Education) and PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education) courses, with organisations such as HMP Berwyn and Adult Learning Wales among those to welcome learners.

Programme Leader Nichola Evans said the breadth of opportunities available at part- and full-time level is already attracting applicants for the 2022/23 academic year.

“There are many USPs, from the small class sizes ensuring each individual is given care, support and learning tailored to their needs, to the industry relevance of the content delivered,” said Nichola.

“Because we teach the PGCE and PCE in tandem we get such phenomenal feedback from the students and the discussions are fantastic because they are from different backgrounds and sectors with varying degrees of experience and education.

“As a result, they learn from each other, as well as our brilliant lecturers, giving an alternative view and sense of perspective they might not have previously anticipated or expected.”

The nationally recognised qualifications are accredited by Aberystwyth University and designed for those who want to teach in further education, sixth form, tertiary colleges, prisons, and other settings.

Modules include Equality, Diversity and Inclusive Learning, Learning Digital Competencies, Offender Learning, and Bilingual Learning.

Joanna Mallon is now a Lecturer in Childcare and the Skills Challenge Certificate at Coleg Cambria having successfully achieved a PGCE at Yale.

She said: “The course provides an excellent opportunity to develop the knowledge and skills required within teaching, and the flexibility meant I was able to study whilst working, enabling me to build upon my existing qualifications and experience.

“It has prepared me for teaching in FE and I have been lucky enough to gain a lecturing position within the college.”

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk/ highereducation/pgce for a full list of the PCE and PGCE options available.

For more information on the University Centre, fees and finance and degree-level courses available at Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk/higher- education and follow @colegcambria on social media.

View the Cambria University Centre Guide here: https://www.cambria.ac.uk/wp- content/uploads/2021/11/CC-HE- GUIDE-2022-23-ENG_WEB.pdf