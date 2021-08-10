Coleg Cambria A LEVELS: ‘Outstanding’ results for North Wales college as students meet pandemic challenges head-on

Coleg Cambria Chief Executive Yana Williams praised learners and staff for their incredible resilience following another unparalleled year.

As A Level and BTEC students from college sites in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop and Llysfasi receive their grades today (Tuesday), Ms Williams reflected on “outstanding” overall results for the college.

She commended them for meeting the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic head-on and thanked staff and the community for their continued support.

Ms Williams added the primary focus in the coming weeks is ensuring all students are prepared for the upcoming academic year, whether that be in college, university or as they prepare for their future careers.

“A year ago, when we were in uncharted territory, the way our students met the challenges of the Coronavirus was truly inspiring,” she said.

“Here we are 12 months later and again much of the learning has taken place online, though sites did begin to reopen in the Autumn and then Spring so face-to-face teaching could take place, while adhering to Coronavirus safety measures.

“Like other colleges we have had to adapt and be flexible, use innovative methods to ensure standards remain high and help our learners reach their potential.

“To do that, they and our staff have shown incredible resilience; we are so proud of them all and continue to be amazed by the levels they aspire to… and achieve.”

Ms Williams added: “We continue to prepare for the next academic year and look forward to welcoming new students to the college this autumn. Well done again to all of the learners for your efforts.”

As well as students entering higher education, many will begin advanced apprenticeships with industry-leading organisations.

Principal Sue Price said the college has made strides forward and will learn from the past 18 months, notably in the way blended learning is delivered.

“Whatever challenges are put in front of us, we will always ensure the students are our number one priority and support them to success in whatever they do,” said Mrs Price.

“The college and learners have demonstrated amazing fortitude and also great innovation as lessons were brought online; together we adapted to continue delivering a first-class education with their health and safety at the forefront of all decisions.

“Congratulations to everyone receiving their results today and best of luck for the future.”