Cold-caller warning from Flintshire Trading Standards following Storm Arwen

Trading Standards Officers in Flintshire have issued a reminder to residents in the county not to use cold callers to carry our repair work following Storm Arwen.

Homeowners across the region have been left counting the cost of the weekend storms with many reporting damage to garden fencing, roofs or fallen trees.

Following storms and bad weather, Trading Standards Officers often see an uptick in the number of complaints regarding rogue traders in the area.

The stormy weather gives them the opportunity to cold call on Flintshire residents – often older or vulnerable – claiming work can be carried out immediately for cash.

However, what turns out to be an initial minor job can escalate into something much larger.

Invariably costs can soon escalate from what may have been a modest amount for a small job with residents duped into believing they need much more work carried out than needed.

A Trading Standards spokesperson said: “Flintshire Trading Standards would like to remind residents that now Storm Arwen appears to be over, it may be likely that traders will start cold calling offering to repair damage to property that might have occurred due to the storm, such as fallen trees and guttering.”

“The traders might say they can do the job immediately and for a cash amount.”

“Flintshire Trading Standards would like to advise residents, to avoid employing cold callers to carry out such important work.”

“The work may not be of good quality and may cause more damage.”

“If you notice damage to your property caused by adverse weather, it is advised to use your house insurance or use a reputable trader.”

Dealing with Unwanted Doorstep Callers – The Three Step Plan

Remember genuine callers will accept they have to wait. It’s your home – you don’t have to let anyone in!

One : If in doubt, keep them out. It sounds simple, but if you don’t let someone in – they will go away. Don’t let them pressure you into opening your door.

Two : Be prepared. Be in control. Think about what to say to any doorstep cold callers in advance. And keep a list of key contact numbers near your phone so you can check out legitimate callers using reliable contact numbers for them. You have the right to ask all other unwanted callers to go away and not return.