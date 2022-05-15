Shotton based Martial Arts Academy celebrates getting through difficult time by giving back to local community

A Deeside business is celebrating getting through a difficult time by giving back to the local community – and is urging other to do the same.

Cobra Life Family Martial Arts Black Belt Academy in Shotton is giving away almost 100 free places across three courses this spring.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami welcomed the move, saying: “Like many local businesses, Cobra Life suffered a difficult time during Coronavirus restrictions. But now business is booming again and Cobra Life are generously celebrating this by helping others who are struggling or need help, due to the pandemic or other reasons.”

Cobralife is sponsoring 30 children aged 4-11 for 30 days with a course aimed at children who may be lacking in confidence and focus. Participants will have fun, socialise with others, feel proud of themselves, have a sense of achievement, learn to separate from their parents/carers, develop confidence and learn to focus on self-development and perseverance.

To qualify children must be in need of the development described, be a completely new starter that hasn’t attended Cobra Life before, and whose parents/carers can commit to bringing them to class.

There are 30 spaces on a ladies-only kickboxing course focusing on fitness, mindset, energy levels, skills and confidence. The first 25 to register will receive a pair of free boxing gloves.

A men-only course will focus on strength and stamina training, discipline and respect, awareness and avoidance skills and goal setting and includes free boxing gloves.

“We feel that what we offer in the community is extremely beneficial and pride ourselves on the drastic impact we have on people’s lives,” said Cobra Life chief instructor Gavin Eastham.

“We have struggled through a very difficult time in our industry over the last couple of years, but we are back and we’re stronger than ever.

“Children have spent the last two years in situations where they have been spending too much time on electronic devices and also not socialising the way that nature intended. Our multi award winning children’s programmes have been proven time and again to improve confidence, focus, positive attitude, goal setting and the like. We are on a mission to change as many young lives as possible!

“In my opinion, men are often forgotten about. The mental health stigma that is attached to men is still there. We have some way to go to get rid of that. I want to give a safe space where men can come and join like-minded individuals, train, talk and laugh.

“And finally, as an ambassador for the White Ribbon campaign, we have always been known for the programmes that we have run for the ladies but this is the first time we have decided to offer them a four-week course completely free.

“We are hoping that the impact we can make with this initiative will inspire other businesses across other industries to just give for the sake of giving.”