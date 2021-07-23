Coastguard’s first operational drone to join manned aircraft, boats and cliff rescue teams in North Wales this summer

The Coastguard’s first operational drone flight will join manned helicopters, planes, boats and cliff rescue teams on lifesaving missions at sea and over land in North Wales for the first time, this summer.

The drone, initially trialled a year ago during the first easing of pandemic restrictions, will fly from the HM Coastguard helicopter base at Caernarfon, and will also participate in a series of major training exercises with other 999 teams.

HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopters and fixed-wing surveillance aircraft provide support in maritime, coastal and inland environments, including mountainous regions.

During a phase of operational integration training, the drone – operated by Bristow Helicopters Ltd – flew in formation alongside both the HM Coastguard S92 helicopter from Caernarfon (also operated by Bristow), and HM Coastguard’s King Air surveillance aircraft, operated by 2Excel Aviation.

Remotely piloted aircraft are expected to play a key role in the UK Second-Generation Search and Rescue Aviation programme – known as UKSAR2G – which Airbus has been shortlisted to tender for.

The UK Second-Generation Search and Rescue Aviation programme is due to begin operations in 2024.

Maritime and Aviation Minister, Robert Courts said: “Keeping people safe on the sea and around our coast will always be a priority, which is why we continue to explore new and cutting-edge ways to modernise search and rescue efforts.

“Drones have the potential to help our coastguard teams save even more lives and it is right we are working to advance these technologies here in the UK.”

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart said: “We are hoping for a busy summer in the beautiful setting of North Wales and HM Coastguard plays a vital role in keeping local people and visitors to the area safe.

“It’s fantastic that this new and exciting technology is being rolled out in Wales first, flying alongside rescue teams and adding another layer to HM Coastguard’s search and rescue capability.”

Director of Her Majesty’s Coastguard, Claire Hughes said: “Summers on the coast are always busy and we will continue to use technology which could potentially save lives.”

“When every minute saved can prove the difference between life and death, technology like this has a vital role to play in those moments alongside our helicopters, coastguard rescue teams and our partners from the RNLI to independent lifeboats and hovercraft.”

Neil Ebberson, Director UK Search and Rescue at Bristow, said: “Flying the Schiebel S-100 remotely piloted system alongside our helicopter from Caernarfon and the 2Excel surveillance aeroplane was a landmark for the HM Coastguard air search and rescue service.”

“It was the first time the three had trained together in the same airspace and further demonstrates the operational capability for safety overwatch which we first saw last summer over the beaches and mountains of Wales.”