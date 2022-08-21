Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 21st Aug 2022

Updated: Sun 21st Aug

Coastguard and Lifeboat scrambled to reports of tent in the water near Connah’s Quay docks

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Volunteer rescue teams from Flint Coastguard and Flint Lifeboat were scrambled to reports of tent pitched at the edge of the River Dee near Connah’s Quay docks early this morning.

The call came in at just after 6.30am today (Sunday, August 21) from UK Coastguard Control Centre after the tent became surrounded by water from the incoming tide.

A spokesperson for RNLI Flint said: “RNLI volunteers were tasked by UK Coastguard at 06:32am this morning (Sunday 21 August) to reports of a tent pitched at the waters edge near Connahs Quay Dock and quickly becoming surrounded by water.”

Flint lifeboat launched at Connah’s Quay Dock and made the short journey to its position, where it was confirmed that the tent was empty and showed no signs of recent occupancy.”

“A search of the banks in the area was conducted by Flint Lifeboat crew and Flint coastguard Rescue Team, and it was confirmed that there was nobody requiring assistance in the area. The tent was removed, and Flint Lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.”

Picture: RNLI Flint

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said: “The team was tasked by the UK Coastguard to reports of a tent pitched up and in the process of being surrounded by the tide in the vicinity of Connah’s Quay docks.”

“On scene, the tent was spotted and as a result checked by Flint Lifeboat crew who confirmed there was no sign of any recent occupancy.”

“As a result Flint Coastguard Rescue officers searched the banks with the lifeboat searching the water’s edge for anyone who may need our assistance.”

“After 1 hour it was confirmed that nobody was in the vicinity.”

“As a result the tent was removed back to shore and all teams were stood down.”

Read Next

  • Why you should have more sympathy for seagulls – and how to stop them stealing your chips
  • Welsh Government launches consultation on improving Wales’ social care services
  • Here’s when the Red Arrows will be flying in and out of Hawarden Airport next weekend
  • Rail strikes: No trains running in North Wales today

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Why you should have more sympathy for seagulls – and how to stop them stealing your chips

    News

    Welsh Government launches consultation on improving Wales’ social care services

    News

    Here’s when the Red Arrows will be flying in and out of Hawarden Airport next weekend

    News

    Rail strikes: No trains running in North Wales today

    News

    Theatr Clwyd: Join Enid Blyton’s Famous Five for a daring musical adventure

    News

    Chester Zoo back launch of new app aimed at helping shoppers spot ‘wildlife-friendly’ products

    News

    First Minister visits Netflix’s Sex Education studio to meet Welsh Government backed apprentices

    News

    River Dee barrier removal encourages salmon migration

    News

    Shadow Minister uses visit to Shotten Steelworks to confirm party commitment to UK Steel Industry

    News




    Read 396,308 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn