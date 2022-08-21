Coastguard and Lifeboat scrambled to reports of tent in the water near Connah’s Quay docks

Volunteer rescue teams from Flint Coastguard and Flint Lifeboat were scrambled to reports of tent pitched at the edge of the River Dee near Connah’s Quay docks early this morning.

The call came in at just after 6.30am today (Sunday, August 21) from UK Coastguard Control Centre after the tent became surrounded by water from the incoming tide.

A spokesperson for RNLI Flint said: “RNLI volunteers were tasked by UK Coastguard at 06:32am this morning (Sunday 21 August) to reports of a tent pitched at the waters edge near Connahs Quay Dock and quickly becoming surrounded by water.”

Flint lifeboat launched at Connah’s Quay Dock and made the short journey to its position, where it was confirmed that the tent was empty and showed no signs of recent occupancy.”

“A search of the banks in the area was conducted by Flint Lifeboat crew and Flint coastguard Rescue Team, and it was confirmed that there was nobody requiring assistance in the area. The tent was removed, and Flint Lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.”

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said: “The team was tasked by the UK Coastguard to reports of a tent pitched up and in the process of being surrounded by the tide in the vicinity of Connah’s Quay docks.”

“On scene, the tent was spotted and as a result checked by Flint Lifeboat crew who confirmed there was no sign of any recent occupancy.”

“As a result Flint Coastguard Rescue officers searched the banks with the lifeboat searching the water’s edge for anyone who may need our assistance.”

“After 1 hour it was confirmed that nobody was in the vicinity.”

“As a result the tent was removed back to shore and all teams were stood down.”

