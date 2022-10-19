Coastal park plans will see creation of a visitor centre at Flint Castle

The potential creation of a Flintshire Coast Park has taken another step forward, with the development of a visitor centre at Flint Castle also in the pipeline.

Flintshire Council’s Cabinet has agreed to progress with the idea of creating a formal coast park after it received backing at scrutiny level last week.

It is hoped a coastal park would join up popular areas such as Talacre, Flint and Greenfield, improving access and creating jobs in communities across the Dee estuary.

Benefits of the project would be the creation of new facilities such as car parks, toilets and new walking trails could be created, while activities such as running, beach visits and bird-watching could be encouraged and help bring in tourism investment.

The results of a study into the idea were presented to members by Caergwrle Cllr David Healey (Lab), cabinet member for Climate Change and Economy.

Speaking at the meeting, the council leader, Flint Castle Cllr Ian Roberts (Lab), said he was very supportive of the idea which he hopes could improve pedestrian and cycling routes between Connah’s Quay and Flint, and could coincide with other developments along the coast.

He said: “On a personal level I am very supportive of this and I am extremely hopeful that as part of this work we might finally address what I call the ‘missing link’ between Connah’s Quay and Flint which will connect almost the two disparate parts of the coastal path together.

“I’m sure we’re all in agreement that both for walkers and cyclists using the A548 through Flint is not the most pleasant of experiences compared to the rest of the route.”

Cllr Roberts added: “I note with interest what Cllr Healey said about linking to the Wirral and of course linking to the Wirral means Shotton becomes one of the key hubs of this proposed coastal park.

“I have visited the centre there which hopefully will provide refreshments and toilets for visitors using this.”

The council leader also revealed that progress was being made with talks regarding the creation of a visitor centre at Flint Castle.

He said: “I can also report we are still progressing work on the visitor centre for Flint Castle with Cadw, and discussions are reported to be going on well with the RNLI for when they build the new lifeboat station for work to take place there.

“That will become one of a number of hubs all along the coastline. We already have one in Connah’s Quay which has tremendous views of the bridge and views of the income tide in particular.

He added: “We need to improve access and routes. I know Greenfield dock is particularly popular with people and we need to improve all away along the path from Saltney through Sealand.

“I’ve mentioned Shotton, Connah’s Quay, Flint, the foreshore of Bagillt right the way through to Talacre and Gronant. I’m very, very supportive of this, I think it could be a tremendous asset to Flintshire.”

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

