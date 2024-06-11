Clwydian Range Runners’ ‘Race up the Beast’ and other Deestriders highlights

Deeside.com > News

Deestriders Running Club had an action-packed week, with members participating in a series of challenging and diverse races.

From the gruelling ‘Race up the Beast’ in the Clwydian Range to the Off Road Grand Prix series at Shotton, and even tackling marathons and mountain challenges, club members showcased their endurance and determination.

Clwydian Range Runners’ Brutal ‘Race up the Beast’

On Wednesday, Deestriders participated in Clwydian Range Runners’ challenging Race up the Beast. The participants and their times were as follows:

  • Paul Lewtey: 57:13
  • Fred Aird: 63:56
  • Jenny Lewtey-Jones: 72:24
  • Claire Harper: 85:19
  • Amanda Scotter: 85:20
  • Fiona Robinson: 88:10
  • Sue McIndoe: 88:11
  • Beverley Goodson: 88:12

Thursday’s Off Road Grand Prix at Shotton

Thursday saw the first race in Deestriders’ Off Road Grand Prix series at Shotton, won by Michael Young of West Cheshire AC and Amie Smith of Cheshire Dragons.

Saturday at Wepre parkrun and Beyond

Martin Witty, who recently joined the core team at Wepre parkrun, served as Run Director at Saturday’s event.

Later that day, it was over to East Cheshire for the entertaining Wincle Trout fell race. Meanwhile, Sallyann Oneil (5:11:19) and Andrea Wadcock Parr (6:14:49) completed the Pilgrims Marathon, tackling 2,900 feet of elevation.

Christine Cammillare’s Welsh 3000s Challenge

Christine Cammillare impressively completed the Welsh 3000s mountain challenge in a personal best of under 17 hours on Saturday.

Port Sunlight 5K and Couch to 10K Achievements

On Sunday, Bernice Matthews (30:30) and her husband Dean, making his club debut (30:48), completed the Port Sunlight 5K.

Several Couchies-turned-Girlstriders achieved impressive sub-70 minute times in their first 10K race for the club:

  • Abby Thurland: 63:10
  • Melanie O’Sullivan: 64:56
  • Corinne Wardle: 65:23
  • Elaine Thomson: 66:39

Other notable times:

  • Max Dowell: 38:39
  • Darren Low: 50:57
  • Bridget Aldridge: 53:36

Martin Witty’s Remarkable Comeback and Coniston Trail Half Marathon

A year after breaking his leg in a cycling accident, Martin Witty completed the Ride Clwyd 70-miler.

Michelle Bowes (1:56:44) and Jo Houghton-Davies (2:16:54) took part in the Coniston Trail Half Marathon race.

