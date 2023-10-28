Clocks go back: Road Safety Wales warns of dark hour dangers

As the UK prepares to adjust its clocks, Road Safety Wales is spotlighting the potential dangers of the longer dark hours on the nation's roads.

With the onset of darker mornings and evenings coupled with worsening weather, the risks of road traffic collisions are statistically set to rise.

Road Safety Wales is advising all road users to get ready for these darker conditions.

For drivers, this means a heightened alertness to vulnerable road users, especially in low visibility situations.

However, it's a two-way street. Vulnerable road users, too, must ensure they are visible to oncoming traffic.

The new default 20mph speed limit in built-up areas across Wales means that drivers have more time spot hazards and to drive appropriately in the vicinity of others.

"Unfortunately, however, driver compliance cannot be taken for granted. Offending drivers still exist and each of us using the roads need to remain alert to poor and illegal driving behaviour to minimise our risk of being injured." Road Safety Wales has said.

Teresa Ciano, the Chair of Road Safety Wales, said: "Drivers must always adhere to road traffic law and follow the rules and guidance within The Highway Code, especially during challenging weather conditions."

She emphasised the importance of vehicle upkeep, from ensuring tyres are in good condition to checking all lights function properly.

The need for pedestrian and cyclist visibility was also underscored. Wearing bright colours during the day and reflective accessories during the night can greatly enhance visibility. Additionally, using dedicated crossing points is crucial for safety during the darker hours.

Cyclists, in particular, are reminded of the mandatory requirement to have working white front lights and red rear lights when riding in the dark. Meanwhile, pedestrians are encouraged to utilise standard or mobile phone torches to enhance visibility.

For members of the public witnessing driving offences, there's an option to report and share video or photographic evidence at the dedicated portal: gosafesnap.wales.

