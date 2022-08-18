Class of 2022: Hawarden headteacher “delighted high levels of exam success”

A level, AS level and BTEC students at Hawarden High School have been collecting their results today.

Headteacher Mr Simon Budgen, said he is “delighted high levels of success” in A level, AS level and BTEC examinations at Hawarden High School.

“This is especially noteworthy given that this year group of students were unable to sit their GCSEs in 2020 and so have faced external assessments for the first time this summer.”

Mr. Budgen said “this year’s A level students have shown great character and determination in dealing with the difficulties associated with returning to examinations after a two-year hiatus. We are very proud of them and their tremendous achievements and wish them every success and happiness for the future”.

He also added “it is an absolute pleasure to report how pleased I am with the success of the young people of our Sixth Form. In addition to recognising the efforts of the students themselves I would like to thank all those involved in supporting students with their endeavours, particularly parents and teachers who have ably stepped in to offer help, advice and guidance along the way”.

