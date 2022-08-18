Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 18th Aug 2022

Updated: Thu 18th Aug

Class of 2022: Hawarden headteacher “delighted high levels of exam success”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A level, AS level and BTEC students at Hawarden High School have been collecting their results today.

Headteacher Mr Simon Budgen, said he is “delighted high levels of success” in A level, AS level and BTEC examinations at Hawarden High School.

“This is especially noteworthy given that this year group of students were unable to sit their GCSEs in 2020 and so have faced external assessments for the first time this summer.”

Mr. Budgen said “this year’s A level students have shown great character and determination in dealing with the difficulties associated with returning to examinations after a two-year hiatus. We are very proud of them and their tremendous achievements and wish them every success and happiness for the future”.

He also added “it is an absolute pleasure to report how pleased I am with the success of the young people of our Sixth Form. In addition to recognising the efforts of the students themselves I would like to thank all those involved in supporting students with their endeavours, particularly parents and teachers who have ably stepped in to offer help, advice and guidance along the way”.

Read Next

  • UK’s largest stegosaurus set to pound the streets of Chester
  • “Unprecedented demand” on A&E Departments across North Wales leads to “significant bed shortages”
  • Class of 2022: Cambridge University beckons for talented Flintshire student
  • The Welsh Elvis teams up with a school girl to save lives with new ‘CPR song’

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    UK’s largest stegosaurus set to pound the streets of Chester

    News

    “Unprecedented demand” on A&E Departments across North Wales leads to “significant bed shortages”

    News

    Class of 2022: Cambridge University beckons for talented Flintshire student

    News

    The Welsh Elvis teams up with a school girl to save lives with new ‘CPR song’

    News

    Class of 2022: Hard work and commitment pays off for Flint High School 6th form students

    News

    Coleg Cambria leaders praise students for ‘pandemic resilience’ following positive exam results

    News

    An extraordinary day for Cheshire College A Level students

    News

    First students in Flintshire to sit exams since Covid set to find out grades

    News

    Children’s heart charity opens its doors in North Wales

    News




    Read 389,202 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn