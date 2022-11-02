Deeside.com > News

Citizens Advice Flintshire joins forces to host Cost of Living workshop in Connah’s Quay

Citizens Advice Flintshire has teamed up with other organisations in the county to address the Cost of Living issues currently facing local residents.

The charity is joining forces with Flintshire County Council to host a workshop and consultation event on Thursday, November 10.

The event, held at Connah’s Quay Civic Hall, will focus on how we can best support residents.

During the Cllr Ian Roberts, leader of Flintshire County Council will offer an overview of the council’s and the Welsh Government’s response to the crisis.

A number of other local organisations will participate in the event and they will be available to the public from 12 noon to 2 pm, giving advice and support relating to their own particular service.

Citizens Advice Flintshire says it is currently offering several useful strategies, including:

  • Checking to see if people are eligible for any benefits
  • Helping with debt advice
  • Providing fuel / food vouchers
  • Assisting with DAF applications for essential items
  • Assisting with Charitable grant applications
  • Providing energy advice to help people reduce their spend, where possible
  • Signposting to other support 

A Citizens Advice Flintshire spokesperson said: “As a first port of call we’d always suggest people visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk, where we have lots of information on what to do if you’re struggling to pay bills or are wondering if you’re getting all the benefits you’re entitled to.”

“Our trained advisers can also provide support via phone and webchat. Visit our ‘Contact Us’ pages for further details https://flintshirecab.org.uk/contact-us.”

