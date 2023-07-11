Deeside.com > News AngleseyGwynedd

Posted: Tue 11th Jul 2023

Chinook helicopters set to train in skies over North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chinook helicopters will be seen in the skies over North Wales towards the end of this month as part of a training exercise. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It follows the announcement that three helicopters from 28 (Army Cooperation) Squadron, RAF Benson will be operating from RAF Valley between July 24 and August 4 to conduct essential training for crews. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The exercise, known as Kukri Dawn, is the conclusion of training to ensure that crews are tested in challenging and unfamiliar environments before being deployed as part of frontline squadrons. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The aircraft will mainly be operating in the areas surrounding RAF Valley, but will also transit to Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Yorkshire and Middlesbrough. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The training provides key skills for pilots and crew members to operate the Chinook helicopter on operations within the UK and overseas. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Skills include formation flying, low level training, simulated casualty evacuation and training with mountain rescue teams. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The operational phase of the course is the culmination of months of training by the students and, all being well, will see them return to RAF Benson ready to graduate. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The RAF has released further information to reassure residents over noise as it looks to minimise disruption. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “They will be flying during RAF Valley’s normal operating hours of 0900 to 1700hrs, with no night flying expected. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At times, the Chinook helicopters may be operating in pairs at low level and may also train in urban environments, both of which are key skills for the crews. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Every effort will be made to reduce any noise footprint. Those riding horses can help to be seen by aircrews by wearing hi-visibility clothing. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“RAF Valley provides an excellent forward operating base for the operational conversion unit, with additional support to the training being undertaken by introducing the crews to operating in unfamiliar surroundings and a different environment.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Photo: RAF] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • “Ridding the World of Boring Coffee” – Black Sheep sets eyes on Broughton
  • Merseyside gang who targeted Flintshire homes during burglary spree jailed for 20 years
  • Council announces schedule for memorial safety inspections in Flintshire cemeteries

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    “Ridding the World of Boring Coffee” – Black Sheep sets eyes on Broughton

    News

    Merseyside gang who targeted Flintshire homes during burglary spree jailed for 20 years

    News

    Council announces schedule for memorial safety inspections in Flintshire cemeteries

    News

    Mini Police Cadets Shine: Pupils from two Flintshire primary schools earn accolades for hard work

    News

    Delivery firm DX opens new depot in Deeside

    News

    Flintshire locals urged to voice opinions on flooding issues in the county and Pension’s Net-Zero ambitions

    News

    New outdoor bar at Chester Racecourse pays homage to Its heritage

    News

    Fifteen Flintshire roads exempt from new 20mph speed limit

    News

    Motorcyclist seriously injured in Flintshire Crash; Police appeal for witnesses

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn