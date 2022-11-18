Chief Constable urging people in North Wales to remain vigilant for signs of abuse

People have been urged by the Chief Constable of North Wales Police to “remain vigilant for signs of abuse and to continue reporting such incidents.”

Today (Friday, 18 November) is the final day of National Safeguarding Week, an awareness campaign highlighting many types of abuse.

This year, North Wales Police focused its external social media and news campaign on the risks posed to vulnerable adults by those intent to harm or abuse them.

Among the issues highlighted were physical/emotional/sexual/financial abuse, as well as neglect and ‘cuckooing’.

Discrimination and institutional abuse – the mistreatment, abuse or neglect of an adult at risk by a regime or group of individuals – were also discussed.

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman hopes the campaign has informed readers and that its messaging will compel them to recognise the dangers of potential abuse and to report any concerns quickly.

She said: “Safeguarding is everybody’s business and campaigns like National Safeguarding Week really bring that to the fore.

“Potential signs of abuse should never be ignored and if anyone has concerns that an individual is at risk, these should always be reported.

“We are committed to working with partner agencies to fully investigate incidents of this nature and to providing as much support as possible to victims and those deemed to be at risk.

“Aligned with our public-facing campaign, throughout this week our officers and staff have also been provided with the latest guidance and advice in safeguarding the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“A person-centred approach remains central to our aim of protecting the vulnerable.

“Officers recognise that active engagement with victims and witnesses in abuse cases is paramount, and value the importance of listening and of showing respect throughout the investigation process.

“Our message to the public is clear – please be vigilant for any signs of abuse. If a suspected abuse victim is elderly, has a disability, impairment, or a mental health problem, they may find it difficult to stop what is happening.

“In an emergency always contact the police by dialling 999. If it is not an emergency but you would like to talk with the police, dial 101 or one of the recommended helplines below.

“By making a report you can escalate these concerns to North Wales Police and our partner agencies and potentially save a person from harm.”

