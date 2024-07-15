Chester Zoo’s festive light trail to feature “more animal lantern puppets than ever before.”

Chester Zoo has unveiled an expanded and enhanced Christmas light trail for this year’s festive season, promising more animal lantern puppets than ever before.

Teaming up once again with Sony Music, the zoo’s much-loved Lanterns and Light event will feature a host of new additions designed to enchant visitors of all ages.

This year, the light trail will be even longer, opening on 15 November and running through to New Year’s Day for the first time.

Organisers have crafted a journey through several distinct and vibrant lands, where visitors can encounter costumed characters and new animal puppets, including meerkats, peacocks, red pandas, and snow leopards.

An “incredible” new soundscape will add to the immersive experience. The route will be adorned with animal lanterns such as dragonflies hovering over water, elephants in icy settings, and exotic birds soaring overhead.

Returning favourites like glowing cathedral tunnels of light will be joined by a whole new festive menu available at bustling food and drink markets within the zoo.

Heidi Budden, Marketing Manager at Chester Zoo, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event: “This Christmas, our zoo will be transformed into a magical winter land. Our new dazzling displays will light up the sky each night throughout the festive season. For the first time, the celebrations will continue until New Year’s Day.

“We’ve made the light trail even longer and packed it with exciting new elements. There’ll be more animal lanterns than ever before and never-before-seen interactive puppets, including energetic meerkats, colourful peacocks, and playful snow leopards—all joined by many family favourites from previous years. Returning for 2024 will be our illuminating sea of light, synchronised to an incredible soundscape of festive songs, plus an impressive fire garden, rainbow bridge, and gigantic pea-lit lanterns. It also wouldn’t be Christmas without greeting the big man himself, Father Christmas, as he works in his workshop with his elves!”

In addition to creating magical memories, ticket sales will support Chester Zoo’s conservation efforts, aiding the protection of some of the planet’s most threatened species.

Matthew Findlay, Director of Live Experiences at RG Live, also shared his enthusiasm: “After a hugely successful launch last year, we are delighted to partner with Chester Zoo once again on Lanterns and Light. This festive event in 2023 brought more visitors than ever before to a light trail at the zoo, and we were thrilled with all the positive feedback. Lanterns and Light in 2024 promises to be bigger, brighter, and with lots of brand new fantastic moments for all the family. We can’t wait to welcome audiences later this year!”

The magical event will run on selected evenings throughout November and December, with extra nights added the week after Christmas and up until New Year’s Day. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.chesterzoo.org/lanterns-and-light.