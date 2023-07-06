Chester Zoo: Rare endangered ‘forest giraffe’ calf takes first steps

The birth of a rare endangered Okapi calf has brought a wave of celebration to Chester Zoo and the global conservation community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The six-week-old calf named has taken her first steps in the sunshine, marking a pivotal moment in the fight to preserve this elusive species known as the ‘forest giraffe’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Arabi, born to parents K’tusha and Stomp, has been named after a village located in the Okapi Wildlife Reserve in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – the only country where Okapis exist in the wild. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The newborn’s moniker is a nod to Chester Zoo’s continued commitment to Okapi conservation in the DRC, where it’s estimated only 10,000 remain. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Since being born just six weeks ago, Arabi has been bonding closely with mum K’tusha while snuggled away in her nest,” shared Hannah Owens, Okapi Keeper at the zoo. “It didn’t take long before she was confidently stretching her legs in the sunshine!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Okapis, relatives of the giraffe with zebra-like stripes on their hindquarters, remain one of the planet’s least understood species. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Arabi’s birth is an important addition to the global Okapi population and a vital milestone in the ongoing work of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), of which Chester Zoo is a proud part. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The EEP aims to maintain a genetically diverse population of Okapis in conservation zoos, which contribute to invaluable research and understanding of this secretive species. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mike Jordan, Animal and Plant Director at the zoo, underlines the significance of this birth: “The arrival of this Okapi calf is not only a cause for celebration but also a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the conservation and protection of this charismatic species.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Commercial logging, open-cast mining, agriculture and human settlement have all contributed to the loss of Okapi habitat in the wild. These factors, coupled with the local hunting for their meat and skins, have pushed the Okapi to the brink of extinction. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the challenges, Chester Zoo remains optimistic, committed to its 20-year-long support of Okapi conservation and part of a global 10-year project to safeguard the future of the Okapi. Chester Zoo has also been a long-term funder of the Okapi Conservation Foundation Project, working to reforest the Okapi’s crucial habitats in the Ituri Forest in the DRC. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Of the 14 Okapis in UK conservation zoos, six reside at Chester Zoo, marking it as a significant institution in the efforts to protect and repopulate this endangered species. With each birth, and each step taken by calves like Arabi, the hope for Okapis’ survival in the wild continues to grow. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

