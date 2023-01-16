Chester Zoo is opening new wedding and events venue this spring – and here’s how you could work there

Chester Zoo has revealed that a variety of new job opportunities are up for grabs at its brand-new wedding and events venue which will open in the spring. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Called The Square, the luxury 200-capacity destination, due to open in May, is an extension of an existing Grade II listed stable block that has stood at the heart of the 128-acre conservation zoo since it opened in 1931. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The original structures were once home to some of the zoo’s first animals such as lions, bears and chimpanzees. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For the first time, following a three-year restoration project, the historical building will soon be hosting special occasions – with couples able to tie the knot surrounded by 27,000 animals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The venue will also host corporate events and offer unique meeting spaces, while the zoo hopes it will go on to stage important global summits and political conferences centred on wildlife conservation, as part of the zoo’s efforts to protect highly threatened species and the natural world. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​





Featuring an impressive gated entrance and a host of preserved original features which tell the story of the original building, the unique space will have its own large private courtyard, exposed brick walls, vaulted rafters and large windows overlooking the zoo’s botanical gardens. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ahead of its grand unveiling, 22 new job roles are being advertised at the exciting new venue – including chefs, bar staff, front of house team members and a number of event staff positions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jen McDermott, Head of People and Culture at the zoo, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Square is a special, one-of-a-kind space that’s rich in history and character.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s stood at the heart of the zoo for approaching a century, and, now it’s been renovated and brought to life, we’re so excited to be able to start welcoming guests to weddings and other large scale events to our incredible new venue in just a few months’ time. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jen said: “If you’re interested in a career at the zoo then we now have a host of roles available working at The Square, from chefs to front of house staff.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“And, as with all roles at our zoo, it’s a wonderful feeling knowing that you’ll be contributing to a better future for wildlife – as a not for profit, all income generated by The Square, and indeed the zoo, goes towards our charitable mission to prevent extinction.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​





“There really is nothing else quite like The Square anywhere in the UK. What other places of work are there where you can explore 128 acres of beautiful gardens surrounded by 27,000 amazing animals every day?” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Find the full details for the various positions on offer and info on how to apply on the zoo’s website: www.chesterzoo.org/work-with- us/ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With the grand opening of The Square planned for May, the zoo is now taking bookings for wedding and other events. To find out more or to make an enquiry, visit: www.chesterzoo.org/thesquare ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

