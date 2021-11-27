Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 27th Nov 2021

Updated: Sat 27th Nov

Chester Zoo closed after Storm Arwen leaved "mini trail of destruction"

Chester Zoo will be closed today after Storm Arwen left a “mini trail of destruction.”

Fallen trees and debris is blocking pathways, all the animals “are absolutely fine” the zoo has said.

The has also cancelled tonight’s Lanterns event.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we’re arrived at the zoo bright and early this morning to find that Storm Arwen has had her wicked way with us and has left a mini trail of destruction.”

“With so much tree and other debris blocking pathways right across our 128 acre zoo, we’re gutted so say we’re therefore going to have to keep our gates closed today.”

“Don’t worry, our incredible zoo keepers have meanwhile already checked on each and every one of the animals and all are absolutely fine – many just slept through it!”

“While we’re closed today, we’re going to get things cleared up and get our zoo back to looking its beautiful best, ready to reopen as normal tomorrow (that’s the both the zoo and The Lanterns).”

“Thankfully, the forecast is looking much, much calmer after today!”

“Snuggle up, keep cosy and we’ll see you all soon.”

For those with daytime tickets to the zoo today – “we’ve automatically extended them to the end of May 2022. So, please just keep hold of your booking and you’ll able to use those any time you like from now until then.” The zoo has said.

Anyone with tickets for the Lanterns tonight will automatically be refunded.

“We’ll also be in touch with all who were due to come along this evening with an additional option very, very soon – keep an eye on an email from us later today.”

“We are so, so sorry for postponing your plans but, as we really hope you’ll understand, we simply have to put the safety of our visitors first.”

 



