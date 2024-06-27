Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Jun 2024

Chester University: New documentary explores the power of music journalism

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A documentary about a major annual music conference in the north of England featuring an academic from the University of Chester has been released. 

Dr Simon Morrison, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for Music Journalism at the University, is interviewed in a film about the Louder than Words Festival which takes place in Manchester every year.  

Simon gives his thoughts on the importance of the event which focuses on writing about music.

The film also features the director Jack Johnson from the production company Polite Company visiting the Journalism programme’s home Gateway House in Chester city centre to meet students and explore the facilities including the recently installed Simon Warner archive, a comprehensive resource of popular music history. 

The University’s Music Journalism programme is very much involved with the event with students volunteering, attending, and also taking part in panel discussions. 

The Louder than Words Festival is the UK’s biggest music literature event and includes conversations, topical panel discussions, workshops, writing surgeries and live performances. 

Simon said: “I was really very proud to be involved with Jack’s film. I have been involved with Louder Than Words for over a decade, about the same time I have been at the University of Chester.  

“It was a pleasure to contribute to this fabulous film, and to involve my students from the Music Journalism programme, who did a fabulous job of showing Jack our magazine archive and talking about the importance of music writing.” 

Student Archie Jackson added: ‘It was a great experience being part of the documentary. As someone who has just started out to be music writing world, I really enjoyed being given a voice and to get to talk about what inspired me to start writing about music and appear alongside people within the industry I look up to.” 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Sandycroft: Primary school pupils tune up for music
  • Mold Carnival returns with action-packed lineup
  • New head of historic law firm pledges to continue to grow the business

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Sandycroft: Primary school pupils tune up for music

    News

    Mold Carnival returns with action-packed lineup

    News

    New head of historic law firm pledges to continue to grow the business

    News

    From toothpaste to deodorant, Which? reveals the health products you should never buy at full price

    News

    North Wales police officers speak on violence impact

    News

    Chester Zoo’s 10K run returns to save Rhinos

    News

    Up to 200 jobs at risk with Kimberley Clark plans to close Flint site

    News

    Child taken to hospital after collision with car in Shotton

    News

    Home-Start Flintshire: Investing in Volunteers Award renewed for local charity

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn