Posted: Thu 12th Sep 2024

Chester Uni partners with North Wales performing arts group for new research project

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A performing arts group from North Wales is joining forces with The University of Chester in a new research project aimed at improving mental health through the arts.

Work in Progress, which includes members from across Deeside, Flintshire, Cheshire, and Denbighshire, focuses on inclusion and well-being as central pillars of its work.

Co-founders Toby Fagan and Leslie Churchill Ward expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, which will study how participation in performing arts can positively impact mental health, particularly for people living in socially and economically deprived areas.

The research will also examine the challenges these communities face.

The research involves recording the group’s sessions, enabling university researchers to observe interactions between members, the Artistic Director, and guest artists without being intrusive.

Additionally, individual interviews will be conducted with members of the group, and the findings will eventually be published in an academic paper.

As part of introducing their work to a broader audience, Work in Progress recently performed at Storyhouse Chester during the Crossing Borders 3: Modes of Capture event.

The performance showcased the group’s talents and highlighted the importance of their mission.

Artistic Director Leslie Churchill Ward commented, “Work in Progress is honoured to have been approached by The University of Chester. Performing at the Storyhouse was an exciting way to launch the project and share our members’ talents with other invited guests from the UK and abroad.”

For more information on Work in Progress or to join the group, visit their website at www.workinprogressrhyl.co.uk or contact them via email at [email protected].

