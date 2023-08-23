Chester sweet shop owner fined £10k for selling fake Wonka Bars
A sweet shop owner has been slapped with a £10,000 fine for selling “Wonka” chocolate bars.
The bars were identified as an “imminent safety risk” for people with specific allergies.
Mr Alan Price, who runs Mollies Sweet Shops, which includes a branch on Northgate Street in Chester, faced ten charges at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.
The charges were linked to the Trade Marks Act 1994 and the Food Information (Wales) Regulations 2014.
The chocolate bars did not have the required allergen information in the right format. This oversight led to legal action by Powys County Council.
Mr Price put the Wonka logo on the chocolate bar wrappers. He then sold these bars in his shops located in Chester, Newtown, Ludlow, and Telford.
The court found that the allergen details on the wrapper were incorrect.
This mistake posed a direct risk to people allergic to milk and soya.
A Trading Standards Officer had frequently advised the business and given many opportunities for Mollies to follow the law.
However, the officer found that the same bars were still being sold outside Wales.
This was despite the shop’s claims that all Wonka bars had been pulled from their shelves.
For these mistakes, Mr Price received a £7,200 fine. He was also told to pay £3,000 in costs and a £190 victim surcharge.
Cllr Richard Church, the Cabinet Member advocating for a Safer Powys, remarked:
“This case highlights the vital role of Trading Standards. They strive to safeguard the public, especially those with allergies.”
“At the same time, they ensure brand rights are upheld, contributing to a robust and thriving economy.”
“Trading Standards tried many times to guide the shop owner. However, their advice was overlooked, leading to this court case.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News