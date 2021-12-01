Chester Road back open following 28 hour closure after lorry topples into drainage channel

A section of the B5129 Chester Road near Sandycroft is back open after it was closed on Monday when a lorry crashed into a drainage channel.

The road was shut between Manor Lane roundabout and the junction with Moor Lane.

The HGV and trailer loaded with plastic pellets came off the main road and toppled over into a Broughton Brook just before 8pm on Monday evening, it reopened just after 12am today.

Natural Resources Wales said on Tuesday its officers has been “working to minimise any environmental impact” from the incident.

Oil booms were deployed while the load of plastic pellets was removed to prevent contamination of the wider water courses.

On Tuesday a Natural Resources Wales spokesperson said:

“We are working to minimise any environmental impact from the small amount of oil that escaped and to ensure any plastic pellets entering the watercourse is kept to a minimum.”

“Oil absorbent booms have been placed up and downstream as a precaution.”

“We will remain on-site as part of the on-going recovery operation and will continue to monitor the local water courses.”