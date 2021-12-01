Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Dec 2021

Updated: Wed 1st Dec

Chester Road back open following 28 hour closure after lorry topples into drainage channel

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A section of the B5129 Chester Road near Sandycroft is back open after it was closed on Monday when a lorry crashed into a drainage channel.

The road was shut between Manor Lane roundabout and the junction with Moor Lane.

The HGV and trailer loaded with plastic pellets came off the main road and toppled over into a Broughton Brook just before 8pm on Monday evening, it reopened just after 12am today.

Natural Resources Wales said on Tuesday its officers has been “working to minimise any environmental impact” from the incident.

Oil booms were deployed while the load of plastic pellets was removed to prevent contamination of the wider water courses.

On Tuesday a Natural Resources Wales spokesperson said:

“We are working to minimise any environmental impact from the small amount of oil that escaped and to ensure any plastic pellets entering the watercourse is kept to a minimum.”

“Oil absorbent booms have been placed up and downstream as a precaution.”

“We will remain on-site as part of the on-going recovery operation and will continue to monitor the local water courses.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

New ‘upcycling’ service supporting people with learning disabilities officially opens in Flint

News

Saltney: Sandy Lane partially blocked following a collision between car and cyclist

News

Funding to “end the morning scramble” to book GP appointments at 8am, announced

News

Road Safety Wales urging retailers to ‘play their part’ and make buyers of e-scooters aware of current regulations

News

Flint pub loses bid to sell drinks and play music outdoors after noise complaints

News

Natural Resources Wales “working to minimise any environmental impact” after lorry overturns into ditch near Sandycroft

News

Chester Road near Sandycroft back open

News

Energy company apologises to customers still without power after storm – 500 still affected

News

Extension of Covid booster campaign will see a “real call to arms” for vaccinators to come forward

News





Read 470,639 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn