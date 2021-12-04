Chester returns to the 1400s to welcome the Winter Watch

Another Christmas favourite returns next week taking Chester back to the 1400s as the City Watch return for the Winter Watch parade on Thursday 9 December at 7pm.

The City Watch were Chester’s early Police Force, records show that at Christmas the City Watch took control of the keys to the city after processing around Chester to make sure it was secure. This was followed by a banquet and celebration of Christmas by the city leaders.

This has been adapted to the modern-day Winter Watch parade that shares some of the characters from the Midsummer Watch Parade; the origins of both go back to the 1400’s.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council said: “It isn’t Christmas in Chester without the cast of Angels, Fire Skeletons, Dragons, Ice Queens, Devils, Jack Frost and Cooks with their Victorian Christmas Dinner led by Chester’s Karamba Samba dressed as a ghost band.

“A very wet 12 Days of Christmas parade started the Chester celebrations followed by this week’s Lantern Parade.”

“The Winter Watch starts from our Christmas Market in Town Hall Square that will remain open until 8pm. I hope you have been following the roving Moon that started at Storyhouse.”

“Park and Ride buses have extended times during the late-night shopping Thursdays with the last buses leaving around 9pm rather than 7pm. Using Park and Ride helps reduces traffic and congestion in the city centre and it’s half price at just £1, until 9 January 2022.”

In the interests of COVID-safety anyone attending Christmas events is encouraged to take a rapid lateral flow test beforehand, wear a face covering – particularly if it is crowded, wash hands regularly and social distance where possible.

Around one in three people have COVID-19 without any symptoms. A lateral flow test is designed to identify these cases and prevent anyone from spreading the virus unknowingly. For information about lateral flow tests and how to access them visit: www.cheshirewestandchester. gov.uk/c19testing.

If you do have symptoms, please do not attend. Self-isolate straightaway and book a laboratory-processed PCR test by ringing: 119 or visiting www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus- test.

For details about Christmas events in Chester visit: https://www.visitcheshire.com/ christmas/christmas-in-chester