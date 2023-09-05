Chester Racecourse announces first ever Oktoberfest themed raceday

Oktoberfest is coming to Chester Racecourse, with the world-renowned celebration of Bavarian culture providing a specially themed twist to raceday on Saturday 30 September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The enthralling event, which falls on Watergate Cup Day and features an eight-card race meeting, is guaranteed to add a little Oompah to a memorable occasion with family and friends. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Racegoers will be treated to performances from Bavarian bands, strolling accordion players and stilt walkers against a backdrop of bunting, barrels, and benches. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From Oktoberfest Poutine to Pretzel Burgers, the legendary German festival will be reflected in some of the food offerings available at the racecourse too, which will also serve traditional German beers, giving you the option to raise a stein and toast a thrilling raceday with a difference. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those wanting the most immersive Oktoberfest experience are advised to purchase tickets in the Tattersalls Enclosure or County Concourse. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steve Davies, Chief Operating Officer at Chester Racecourse, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are excited to announce our first ever Oktoberfest themed raceday, bringing the best of Bavaria to the world’s oldest racecourse. This will be a raceday like no other we’ve held before, offering a truly immersive experience that combines the thrill of live racing with an engaging line-up of traditional Oktoberfest entertainment and hospitality throughout. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We expect strong demand to attend, particularly in the areas of the racecourse where our extensive Oktoberfest celebrations are focused, so don’t miss out on joining us to celebrate this inaugural occasion, where you can make and share memories to last a lifetime.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets for Oktoberfest at Chester Racecourse are on sale now. Children aged 17 and under attend free with a paying adult. For further information, please visit www.chester-races.com ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

