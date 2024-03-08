Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 8th Mar 2024

Chester: Police witness appeal after collision leaves biker with serious injuries

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision on Whitchurch Road, Chester.

At around 12pm on Friday 1 February, officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision Whitchurch Road, near the junction of Belgrave Road, involving a green Benelli motorbike and a grey Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

The rider of the bike, a 38-year-old man from Chester, was taken to Aintree Hospital with serious facial injuries that are potentially life-changing.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo, a 71-year-old man also from Chester, was uninjured during the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for any witnesses or those with dash cam footage to come forward.

Police Constable Phil Halliday, of the forces Roads and Crime Unit, said:

“This is a serious collision that has left the victim with life-changing injuries; now as part of our investigation, we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“This incident occurred at time of day when many people will have been out and about, so we are asking anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch with us.

“The same goes for any drivers with any dashcam footage.”

Anyone with any information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or visit cheshire.police.uk/tell-us quoting IML1767987.

