Chester Police issue Dispersal Order amid anti-social behaviour incidents in city centre
Following a series of reports involving anti-social behaviour in the city centre, officers in Chester have enforced a dispersal order, barring individuals from the area for up to 48 hours.
The move comes in an effort to stamp down on a “small minority” of people causing anti-social behaviour and street drinking.
The order was imposed under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, which stipulates that any individual ordered to leave a specific area commits an offence by returning within the 48-hour period. Individuals directed to leave will be provided with a map detailing the restricted area.
Police officials warn that those defying the order and returning to the highlighted zone are likely to face arrest.
The provisions of the order took immediate effect and will continue until 9.05am on Thursday 8 June.
Inspector James Wilson commented on the recent surge in anti-social behaviour in the city: “As a result of a small minority of people causing anti-social behaviour and street drinking, we have had to impose a dispersal order in the city.”
“Anti-social behaviour can have a devastating impact on our communities and residents have every right to feel safe in their neighbourhoods.”
Inspector Wilson urged those who have witnessed or fallen victim to anti-social behaviour to report such incidents to the police by calling 101 or via their website.
“The reports would be instrumental in facilitating further investigations and maintaining the safety and security of the local community.”
Residents are encouraged to report any incidents of Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) to Cheshire Police via their website: https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb/report-antisocial-behaviour/.
