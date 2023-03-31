Chester police enforce Dispersal Order in response to anti-social behaviour in city centre
Chester police have issued a 48-hour dispersal order in the city centre following reports of a group engaging in anti-social behaviour.
The order, in effect until 4:25 pm on Sunday 2 April, aims to prevent disorder and ensure the safety of residents and visitors.
Under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, dispersal orders grant police the authority to ban individuals from a specific area for up to 48 hours.
Anyone issued with a direction to leave will be provided with a highlighted map of the affected area.
Those who return to the designated zone during the dispersal period risk arrest.
Inspector James Wilson, addressing the situation, said: “Due to ongoing anti-social behaviour here in Chester by a small minority of people, we have had to impose a dispersal order in the city centre.”
He added that the police would “do everything [they] can do to crackdown on this activity,” stressing that local communities should not have to tolerate anti-social behaviour.
Over the past few weeks, Chester police have made several arrests for public order offences.
Inspector Wilson sought to reassure residents, stating that such behaviour would not be tolerated in the city.
He urged anyone who witnesses or falls victim to anti-social behaviour to report the incident by calling 101 or submitting a report via the police website for further investigation.
Anyone with information on ASB in their area can report it to Cheshire Police via the website
