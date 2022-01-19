Chester’s new City Policing team unveiled

Chester Local Policing Unit has officially unveiled their newly formed City Policing Team, coinciding with Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action.

The new partnership team, which will be based in the city, was launched on Monday 17 January and will focus primarily on the policing of the city centre area.

The City Policing Team consists of more than 20 dedicated officers and staff, including sergeants, police constables, Police Community Support Officers, and Community Support Wardens.

Mike Ankers is Chief Inspector for Chester Local Policing Unit. He said: “Local policing is at the forefront of the Constabulary’s method of policing and we are continually evolving to meet the demands of our communities.

“That is why I am delighted that we have been able to expand the LPU’s team here at Chester meaning that we are now able to have our own dedicated team for the city centre, which is only good news for the local area.

“It means that officers in the North and rural parts of Chester and the City Policing Team can have their own priorities.

“The introduction of this team will also help with policing the night-time economy and engaging with the local community in the busy city centre area. This will then assist with our goals to increase the vigilance in the centre, to look for criminals and troublemakers.

“We also hope that you will see more even officers on the beat in Chester so that you speak to them and engage with them.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, John Dwyer, said: “An important part of policing is to ensure we listen to the needs of our communities and provide an effective service.

“The launch of this new policing team demonstrates that we are listening to our communities and provide an efficient service to both urban and rural areas.

“I made a commitment in my Police and Crime Plan to invest in neighbourhood policing to ensure there is a visible police presence in our communities. This new team demonstrates my commitment to this promise.”

If you need to speak an officer, Chester Town Hall police station is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm or contact them via the online reporting page.