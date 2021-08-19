Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 19th Aug 2021

Updated: Thu 19th Aug

Chester looking forward to some festive cheer as Christmas Market organiser confirm its return

Chester’s traditional Christmas Market is set to return this year.

The Christmas market was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions and the November lockdown.

The market, which attracts thousands of visitors each year, is situated outside the Town Hall and has around 70 stalls selling Christmas gifts, arts and crafts as well as food and drink.

According to the organisers, the market will begin on 18th November and run through to Wednesday 22nd December.

A post on the Chester Christmas Market Facebook pages states:

“We are delighted to confirm that the 2021 Chester Christmas Market will open on Thursday 18th November.

Trading dates and times as follows…

Thursday 18th November – Wednesday 22nd December 2021

Sunday to Wednesday 10.30am to 6.30pm

Thursday, Friday & Saturday 10.30am to 8pm

More details to follow, but in the meantime, please spread the word! We can’t wait to see you all again this year.

All enquiries: hello@chester-christmasmarket.com”

[Photo: visit-chester.co.uk]



