Chester looking forward to some festive cheer as Christmas Market organiser confirm its return

Chester’s traditional Christmas Market is set to return this year.

The Christmas market was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions and the November lockdown.

The market, which attracts thousands of visitors each year, is situated outside the Town Hall and has around 70 stalls selling Christmas gifts, arts and crafts as well as food and drink.

According to the organisers, the market will begin on 18th November and run through to Wednesday 22nd December.