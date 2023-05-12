Chester fan suffers broken jaw after being attacked by own supporters
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and video footage after a man was seriously assaulted at the Deva Stadium in Chester.
Police were made aware on Monday, 8th May that an assault that took place during the Chester FC versus Brackley Town match.
The incident happened at half-time of the play-off game on Sunday, 7th May.
The victim, a 55-year-old supporter of Chester FC, had been in the Block H toilets around 3.30pm when the assault occurred.
While he was in the toilets, the man heard a group of three fellow Chester fans who were chanting an inappropriate song.
The victim challenged the group and was subsequently attacked by the three men, resulting in him sustaining a broken jaw.
The victim has very little recollection of the offenders, all he can remember is that there were three men, one of whom was wearing a white t-shirt and had black hair.
Detective Constable Luke Cassell, of Chester CID said:
“This was a totally unprovoked attack and we are committed to doing all we can to identify the people responsible.
“The victim in the case had gone to the match to support his club, and as a result he was attacked by three men who claim to be fans.
“These men are not proper fans, you go to a match to enjoy the game with your fellow supporters, not to attack them.
“I would urge anyone with any information in relation to the incident, no matter how small, to contact the team here at Chester CID on 101.”
Enquiries in relation to the disorder at the end of the match remain ongoing.
No arrests have been made at this stage, however, police have said “officers remain committed to taking robust action against all those found to be involved, including possible banning orders.”
Anyone with any information in relation to the assault, or the wider disorder at the match should contact Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us
Latest News