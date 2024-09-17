Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 17th Sep 2024

Chester Donkey Sanctuary repairs stable roof thanks to Redrow donation

The Lache Animal Sanctuary in Chester, which provides care for retired donkeys, has completed crucial repairs to one of its stable roofs after receiving a £500 donation from Deeside based Redrow’s Chester Community Fund.

The sanctuary, affectionately known as “The Donkey Field,” has long relied on volunteers and community donations to cover everyday costs like animal feed, hay, and ground rent.

However, maintaining the sanctuary’s facilities, including the aging stable, posed an extra challenge. The roof, which had been leaking and missing tiles for some time, required urgent repair, but funding reserves were insufficient.

Keith Scott, group coordinator for Chester South Alliance, the organisation affiliated with the sanctuary, expressed gratitude for Redrow’s contribution.

“The Lache Animal Sanctuary mainly looks after retired donkeys,” he explained. “We’ve needed to fix the roof for a while, but there was no reserve for this maintenance. Redrow’s donation has helped us cover the cost. Interestingly, unlike horses, a donkey’s coat isn’t waterproof!”

Owned by Cheshire West and Chester Council, the land is tended by two devoted pensioners, Archie and June, who care for the donkeys daily. The local community also plays a vital role, donating surplus food like carrots and apples to help feed the animals.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow North West, said the company was pleased to support such a well-loved local project. “The ‘Donkey Field’ is a much-loved part of the community,” she noted, “with families enjoying seeing the donkeys contentedly roaming around their home field. We’re really pleased our donation has helped to fix the stables and give the donkeys a dry home.”

The donation has brought much-needed relief to the sanctuary, ensuring the donkeys have safe and dry shelter, especially with the unpredictable British weather. The community continues to support the sanctuary through donations and volunteer efforts.

