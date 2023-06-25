Chester Disability Pride Parade returns even bigger, brighter and bolder for 2023

The third Chester Disability Pride Parade takes to the city’s streets next month in a brilliant burst of colour, sound and movement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hundreds of people are expected to be involved in the Monday, 10 July event which aims to celebrate the talents and raise awareness of the 14.1 million people in the UK who live with a disability. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The parade will set off from Chester Town Hall and make its way to Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre half-a-mile away on a route which takes it through the heart of the city along Watergate Street and under Eastgate Clock. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

And the huge procession will feature 8 brass musicians who all play as part of Leeds based band Back Chat Brass, plus a vibrant array of banners, flags and whistles. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own homemade banners and placards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre there will be a performance from actor and disability activist Paul Wilshaw, poetry, choir and brass band performances, and pop-up workshops and activities as well as a chance for paradegoers to mingle, eat, drink and relax. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The first Disability Pride Parade took place in 2019 when more than 100 people paraded from Chester Town Hall to Storyhouse. In 2023 it remains one of only two such events in the country, along with Brighton. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year’s event also launches Storyhouse’s annual Kaleidoscope Festival which is returning for its fourth edition. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival, which runs until 14 July, celebrates diversity, inclusion and unique abilities, and as usual it will include a fantastic and varied programme of events and activities including performances, workshops, music, dance, yoga, art, a makers’ market, Kaleidoscope’s Got Talent and the premiere of a special piece created by the new Kaleidoscope Company of actors. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Finding Joy! promises a colour explosion, giggles, mesmerising music and a happy story, devised by the company and which is certain to make your day a whole lot brighter. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Storyhouse communities manager Nicola Haigh says: “This is our third annual Disability Pride Parade and the event gets bigger and more vibrant and popular each year. It’s a real celebration of the fantastically diverse and very talented community we have here in Cheshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I’m really pleased we have been able to build on the success of last year and introduce even more music and entertainment for 2023. I’m particularly proud of the programme of events and activities we have for people at Grosvenor Park. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Chester is one of only a handful of places across the world that celebrates Disability Pride in this way, and the parade has quickly become an established part of the city’s calendar. Everyone is welcome at what I know will be a truly inspiring event.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To find out HOW to take part visit storyhouse.com ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News