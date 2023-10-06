Chester Bach Singers launch season with celebrated composer Cecilia McDowall

The Chester Bach Singers, one of the city's top choral groups, are readying themselves for the premiere of their 2023/24 season.

Their much-anticipated concert, "Autumn Inspirations", is set for Saturday, 21st October at 3 pm in the picturesque St Werburgh's Church.

A highlight of the performance will be the presence of esteemed composer Cecilia McDowall.

Acclaimed for her seminal contributions to sacred and secular choral music, Cecilia's compositions are renowned for their melodic charm, intricately interspersed with unexpected harmonies and rhythm.

Her works, celebrated from St Paul's Cathedral to global stages, promise to bring a unique charm to the concert.

Among the slated pieces is Cecilia's "Crucifixus", a composition with deep ties to the Chester Bach Singers, having been a central piece in a workshop conducted by the choir Sonoro last year.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The ensemble will also present works by Duruflé, Rebecca Dale, Michael Higgins, and Lily Boulanger, all under the expert baton of Musical Director Martin Bussey.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming concert, Martin expressed, "Having Cecilia McDowall, a leading light in the UK's choral music landscape, join us at St Werburgh's is truly special.

This Autumn concert, which heralds the start of our 2023/24 season, is enriched by the opportunity to showcase her exceptional work."

But "Autumn Inspirations" is just the beginning. The season unfolds with a diverse line-up, including a festive concert in December, choral workshops, collaborations with Chester Philharmonic Orchestra, and a special concert celebrating 1950s music.

For enthusiasts looking to be part of this musical journey, detailed information and ticket bookings for "Autumn Inspirations" can be found on the official website: www.chesterbachsingers.org.uk.

