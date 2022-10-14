Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 14th Oct 2022

Updated: Fri 14th Oct

Chester: Appeal for witnesses after collision causes extensive damage to Grosvenor Bridge

Police are appealing for witnesses after a BMW car collided with the Grosvenor Bridge in Chester causing extensive damage to the structure.

The collision occurred around 11.40pm on Wednesday 12 October. The driver, a man in his fifties, was unhurt.

Officers are urging a cyclist who tended to the driver following the collision to come forward.

The impact of the crash saw large chunks of stone fall 50 ft onto the pathway below.

PC James Lasok-Smith said: “I’d appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact me – the same goes for anyone with dash cam footage that might have captured the collision or might assist the investigation.

“There was a cyclist there at the scene tending to the driver on the arrival of officers, but he left the scene before he was spoken to.”

“I’d urge the cyclist to get in touch to help us establish the circumstances of the collision.”

The 190-year-old bridge which spans the River Dee was damaged in March this year following a collision with a car.

  • Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police via the website or 101 quoting IML1387399.

