Chester and Civil War history in sight in new student-run exhibition

The story of Chester and the Civil War will be uncovered in a new, free exhibition by University of Chester Archaeology students at the city’s Grosvenor Museum.

The Royal Rumble exhibition is set to showcase the English Civil War collections held by the Museum, including arms and armour, coins and medals of Charles I, Cromwell and the Commonwealth, and beautiful bone dice which are thought to have been used by soldiers while camped outside the city.

Running until Sunday June 2, it has been designed by undergraduate Archaeology students as part of their final year module, Archaeology and Contemporary Society.

The exhibition places the spotlight on Chester and the English Civil War – the series of 17th century conflicts fought between the Royalists, also known as the Cavaliers who supported King Charles I, and the Parliamentarians, derided as the Roundheads, who opposed his rule.

Visitors will have the opportunity to find out more about contributing factors to the War and the city’s part when Royalist Chester was besieged by Parliamentarian troops.

Information panels will present insights into a number of the objects on display, placing them within their ‘Cestrian’ context, and the exhibition ends with a brief account of what happened next.

Dr Caroline Pudney, Senior Lecturer in Archaeology at the University of Chester, said: “The students have created a fascinating display telling the story of the Civil War, one of the most turbulent periods in English history, as well as the events here in Chester and how they changed the city.

“This is the third student-led partnership exhibition between the Archaeology team at the University of Chester and Cheshire West Museums. Our thanks go to Lead Curator, Elizabeth Montgomery and colleagues from the Archaeology programme at the University, for their support and guidance for the students, and, of course, to the students for all their hard work and dedication in putting together this not-to-be-missed exhibition.”

Councillor Lisa Denson, Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Cabinet Member for A Fairer Future (Poverty, Public Health and Mental Health) added: “Our Museums team and archaeologists have had a long and successful partnership with the University. The annual archaeology excavation in Grosvenor Park always attracts a lot of interest. This exhibition will be a fascinating exploration of yet another key part of Chester’s history – the English Civil War.”

The Grosvenor Museum is at 27 Grosvenor Street, Chester, CH1 2DD, and the Royal Rumble – Chester and the English Civil War exhibition will be open during Museum opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 10.30am to 5pm (last admission at 4.15pm) and Sundays 1pm to 4pm (last admission at 3.15pm). The Museum is closed on Mondays.

For more information, please visit: www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk.

