Chester: 90s “Heartstopper” is a beautiful thing as play set for storyhouse stage

A play described as the forerunner to the Netflix hit “Heartstopper” is set to take the stage at Storyhouse in Chester.

The play, ‘Beautiful Thing,’ will be staged by Disley Theatrical Productions at The Garret Theatre, located in the city centre venue, from Wednesday 11th to Saturday 14th September at 7:30 pm, with a matinee performance at 2:30 pm on Saturday 14th September.

Written in 1993 by Jonathan Harvey (known for “Gimme Gimme Gimme” and “Coronation Street”), ‘Beautiful Thing’ tells the story of Jamie and his classmate Ste, who both live on a tough council estate in south-east London. Jamie, who must contend with his single mother Sandra and her latest lover Tony, falls in love with Ste, who lives with his drug-dealing brother and abusive father. The play explores whether Ste will accept his feelings for Jamie and how their dysfunctional families, classmates, and neighbours will react.

[Jack Marsh and Jake Cross will play Jamie and Ste in Disley Theatrical Productions staging of ‘Beautiful Thing’ by Jonathan Harvey at Storyhouse.]

First produced in 1993 at London’s Bush Theatre, ‘Beautiful Thing’ was adapted into a TV film for Channel 4 in 1996 and is famously known for its soundtrack featuring songs by Mama Cass and The Mamas and The Papas. The production at Storyhouse will star Jack Marsh as Jamie and Jake Cross as Ste, with Abi Hoarty as Leah, their Mama Cass-loving neighbour, Catherine Bryant as Sandra, and Dan Costello as Tony. The play will be directed by Phil Edwards for Disley Theatrical Productions.

Speaking about the production, the play’s producer Luke Disley said, “I’ve been keen to produce a play at Storyhouse for many years now, but the right opportunity hadn’t yet presented itself… until now! I first produced this play back in 2018 for Tip Top Productions and have loved it ever since. With the music of ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot providing a perfect foil for the gorgeous love story, there’s something for everyone. I’m really pleased to be working with our director Phil Edwards, who is just as passionate, if not more so, about this play as I am. It’s a really important story that we’re telling, and I’m delighted to be bringing it to my home city of Chester.”

The play’s director, Phil Edwards, added, “I first saw the film over 30 years ago and fell in love with the story immediately. I later discovered the play version and have seen it at every opportunity since—dozens of times in total! The play speaks to me with its hope and humour; love really is a Beautiful Thing. I’ve wanted to direct it for many years, and now my chance has come. I’m so happy to have an incredibly talented cast to work with. The wait was so worthwhile—every cloud has a silver lining!”

Full details of ‘Beautiful Thing’ can be found at www.storyhouse.com, where tickets can be booked online. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Storyhouse.