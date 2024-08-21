Cheshire: Police warn of strict drug crackdown at Creamfields 2024

Creamfields 2024, the UK’s largest dance music festival, returns to Daresbury in Cheshire this Bank Holiday Weekend, with an estimated 80,000 fans set to attend.

Cheshire Constabulary has said that policing the festival – which runs from Thursday 22 to Monday 26 August, “is a considerable undertaking for the force.

“During the festival, officers will be supporting Creamfields event and security staff and providing a visible presence to prevent incidents of crime and disorder from occurring.” A police spokesperson said.

Pre-event searches by specialist officers have already uncovered substantial amounts of nitrous oxide and Class A and B drugs.

Superintendent Sarah Heath warned that anyone found with illegal substances will face serious consequences: “If you are caught trying to smuggle drugs into the festival, you will be prosecuted—and the impact of that is long-lasting.”

Supt Sarah Heath, who is overseeing the policing operation for the event, said:

“As with previous years, a great deal of time and effort has gone into planning for this event to ensure that we are as prepared as possible for what is the biggest event that we help to police in Cheshire.

“Our main aim is to ensure the safety of festival goers and support the local community. I know that most people who will attend will enjoy the event responsibly.

“The event organisers have a range of security measures in place such as searches before being granted entry and drug dogs are in attendance. Amnesty bins are also in place at entrance points of the site for prohibited items and anyone who does not use these bins but is found to be in possession of drugs or weapons will be dealt with.

“We would also like to remind anyone attending that nitrous oxide is now a class C drug, making possession and sale for recreational purposes a criminal offence. If you are caught trying to smuggle any drugs into the festival, you will be prosecuted – and the impact of that is long lasting.

“As demonstrated by the substantial quantity of drugs we have already found by carrying out searches of the site, we are committed to staying one step ahead of those who choose to commit these types of offences. Our disruption work is not just focused on the event itself, but continues both before and after the festival, so there really is nowhere to hide.

“We will also not accept any criminal behaviour which poses a risk to event attendees, staff, or the wider community during or after the event. We will be working hard, alongside Creamfields, to make sure everyone can enjoy the festival safely and respectfully.”

Traffic management is another key focus, National Highways is advising drivers traffic is likely to be busy around the M56 and M6,

Anyone thinking of driving to the annual bank holiday festival is advised to plan their journey and leave plenty of time to get to the festival site on Daresbury Estate near Runcorn, just off junction 11 of the M56.

Drivers are also being urged to follow dedicated signs to the site and not rely on sat nav information which could put vehicles on unsuitable, narrow roads.

Extra police and National Highways traffic officers will be deployed around junction 11 of the M56 at Daresbury to deter festival goers from walking on the motorway – an issue in previous festivals particularly at the end of the event.

Drivers are being reminded that anyone stopping on the motorway hard shoulder or live lanes to drop off or pick up concert-goers risks an on-the-spot fine. Anyone caught walking anywhere along the motorway carriageway also risks being fined.

Gary Farrell, National Highways’ senior network planner (resilience) said:

“We will be doing all we can to manage traffic around the event and keep drivers on the move – festival goers and other drivers can help themselves by planning their journeys and keeping themselves up to date with traffic information.

“We would like to remind everyone that the motorway is no place for pedestrians – it is dangerous and illegal and having pedestrians on the network can cause delays for legitimate motorway users. Drivers wanting to pick people up should use the dedicated collection points off the motorway network which will be clearly signed.”

Car parks to the site will open at noon on the Thursday and close at 2pm on bank holiday Monday 26 August.

Event-goers travelling from the north, south and east of the venue will be directed to use junction 11 of the M56. Traffic from the west will be directed to use junction 12.

National Highways traffic officers at the North West regional operations centre at Newton-le-Willows will use their electronic motorway signs across the local network to guide festival goers to the site and give information on any incidents or congestion.

Meanwhile, other road users are being advised that the M56 around junctions 10, 11 and 12 around Runcorn is likely to be busy at key times of the weekend. The M56 interchange with the M6 is also likely to experience higher volumes of traffic. Electronic signs along the M6, M56 and M62 are being used to give advance warning about the event.

National Highways is advising motorway users to check the latest travel information before setting out as well as listening for radio traffic alerts and heeding electronic signs once they are on the move.

Drivers can get up-to-the-minute traffic information by calling National Highways’ customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000 or by checking www.trafficengland.com

Live information on incidents or congestion will also be available from dedicated feeds on X with the M56 and M6 routes covered by @HighwaysNWEST.