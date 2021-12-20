Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 20th Dec 2021

Updated: Mon 20th Dec

Cheshire Police appeal for help locating wanted Deeside man

Police in Cheshire are appealing to the public for help tracing a wanted man from Deeside.

Jamie Williams, currently resides in Garden City, but is also known to frequent the Chester area.

The 34-year-old is wanted in connection with a breach of bail conditions.

Williams is described as white, around 5’ 11” tall and of proportionate build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

A Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees Jamie or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting IML 1144762.”

“Alternatively, information can be reported online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tua or anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”



