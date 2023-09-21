Cheshire Music Society launches dynamic new season of concerts

Chester Music Society has pulled back the curtain on its 2023/24 season, unveiling a diverse and compelling line-up that promises to be a feast for both dedicated classical aficionados and new audiences alike.

The society, a cornerstone of North West's vibrant cultural scene, has been a platform for both international stars and local talent, and this year seems to be no exception.

The season will kick off on 11th October with a performance by the acclaimed Brodsky Quartet at St Mary's Creative Space in Chester city centre.

The quartet, which has been "Artists in Residence" at London's prestigious Kings Place for the last decade, will feature works by composers such as Stravinsky, Rachmaninov, and Debussy.

With a history dating back to 1972, the quartet has gained worldwide fame, performing over 3,000 concerts on the global stage and releasing more than 60 recordings.

Hot on the heels of the quartet, the season will continue with a piano recital by Charles Owen on 8th November. Owen's illustrious international career has seen him perform at eminent venues including Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York, and the Brahms Saal in Vienna's Musikverein.

But the season isn't just about international names; it also includes homegrown talent. On 13th December, the Bracken Trio, consisting of musicians from

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, will perform works by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, and Beethoven. The trio's pianist, William Bracken, is not just a local artist but also a former Chester Young Musician of the Year.

Adding a grand choral dimension to the program, the Music Society's Choir will perform Verdi's Requiem on 25th November at Chester Cathedral. The piece will feature a full orchestra and four celebrated soloists, conducted by Graham Jordan Ellis.

Chester Cathedral will also host the Choir's popular Christmas concert on 18th December, presented by renowned poet Lemn Sissay, who will be joined by Chester Philharmonic Orchestra and Chester Cathedral Saturday Singing Club for the festive evening.

Adding to the Society's broader community engagement, their popular series of Showcase concerts makes a return and includes performances by The City of Chester Brass Band, The University of Chester Choir, and Proud Marys, Chester's LGBTQ+ Choir.

Moreover, the society is once again staging its esteemed Chester Young Musician competition, set to take place at Abbey Gate College on 19th November, with online applications now open.

With season tickets available for the six Celebrity concerts, audiences have an economical way to experience the richness of the new season. Full details and tickets can be booked on the society's website, www.chestermusicsociety.org.uk.

