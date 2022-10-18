Cheshire Firefighters rescue horse stranded in Shropshire Union Canal

Firefighters and animal rescue teams were scrambled early this morning (Tuesday 18 October) to the Shropshire Union Canal in Cheshire after a horse ended up in the water.

The incident happened in Stoak, close to the M53, M56 intersection near Little Stanney.

Fire engines from Lymm, Knutsford, Ellesmere Port and Bollington along with animal rescue teams from Lymm, Knutsford and Bollington attained the incident which was first reported at 6.30am.

The 12-year-old horse named Tink was unharmed after her ordeal, she was “just a bit wet and cold!” The fire service said.

Early start for our crews from @BollingtonFS, @LymmFS, @KnutsfordFS and @EPortFS this morning as they rescued a horse that was stuck in a canal in Stoak. 12 year old Tink was unharmed after her ordeal, just a bit wet and cold! More information ➡️ https://t.co/kNo1pC50Pe pic.twitter.com/4C2BIY4DvI — Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (@CheshireFire) October 18, 2022

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“A horse was stranded in the canal off Picton Lane.”

“Firefighters and Service animal rescue teams were called and were able to move the rescue the distressed horse by walking it to a part of the canal where they could walk it out of the water.”

“A vet was also in attendance.”

