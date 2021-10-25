Cheshire College students showcase skills at T Level launch events

Cheshire College has been celebrating the launch of new T Level programmes at their three Campuses in Chester, Ellesmere Port and Crewe.

An event spanning three evenings last week, provided an opportunity for learners, tutors, employer partners and stakeholders to take part in demonstrations, find out more about the opportunities available to T Level learners on successful completion of their course.

Jasbir Dhesi, Principal and CEO at Cheshire College, commented: “It has been a fantastic celebrating our new T Level programmes and welcoming so many friends, families and partners in to showcase our world-class teaching and learning facilities.

“Studying a T Level at Cheshire College provides young people with a fantastic opportunity to thrive in their chosen subject whilst learning what a real career in the industry they’re hoping to join is truly like.”

Richard Caufield, Area Director (North West) and National Mental Health Lead at the Association of Colleges, said: “It was a pleasure to be a part of Cheshire College’s T Level launch event and to meet the learners who are currently following the new T Levels the College has recently introduced.”

It was enlightening to talk to learners who spoke so enthusiastically about their courses and what they are learning, and how they are planning for their future careers as skilled professionals.”

“I truly believe that, with the support of employers, T Levels are essential to take the national skills agenda forward in training the UK’s future workforce.”

Equivalent to three A Levels and comprising of 20% on-the-job work placement, T Levels have been designed with employers to help young people develop the knowledge, attitude and practical skills to thrive in the workplace and for one learner at Cheshire College, starting on the new course will take them one step closer to achieving their dream job.

At the heart of each T Level programme is an extended work placement of at least 45 days which will provide learners with the important industry experience they need to further develop their skills and progress on to a higher-level apprenticeship, degree course or into employment.

A range of employers including, Virtalis, Leighton Hospital, Input Squared, Balfour Beatty, TJM Projects, Kids Planet Day Nursery, Baywater Healthcare, Russell IPM and Changing Education, attended the launch event to provide learners and their parents with an opportunity to find out more about work placements and the core, knowledge and skills that underpin many jobs within industry.

Cheshire College is one of a limited selection of colleges chosen by the UK government to offer the following T Levels from September 2021:

· Construction

· Digital

· Science and Health

· Education and Childcare

And the following T Levels from September 2022:

· Business and Administration

· Engineering and Manufacturing

Applications are now open for courses starting September 2022.

To learn more about T Levels at Cheshire College visit ccsw.ac.uk or register for the College’s next Open Evening which will be taking place on Tuesday 23rd November between 5:30pm – 8pm.