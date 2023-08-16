Cheshire castle estate to host free celebration of young showjumping talent

Bolesworth Castle is to host a free celebration of young showjumping talent. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visitors to this year’s Al Shira’aa Bolesworth Young Horse Championships will be able to watch some of the sport’s top names for over five days from Wednesday to Sunday (August 16-20). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The packed programme also features an equestrian shopping village, food and drink outlets throughout the week, with dog training and agility sessions, family dog shows, funfair, inflatables and more on the Saturday and Sunday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Bolesworth’s Managing Director Nina Barbour is delighted to welcome back an “exceptional field” of young horses and talented riders to the 6,000-acre Estate, based in Tattenhall, near Chester and Wrexham. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This is a showcase for the development and training of young horses, to boost our British equine industry and support home-grown, exceptional breeders and producers,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s also a chance for people to watch the cream of young international showjumping for free, right on their doorstep, so we hope to see some big crowds over the five days. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Among the top names competing will be John Whitaker, Holly Smith and William and Pippa Funnell, so it’s a unique opportunity to come and enjoy a weekend of top sport with kids and dogs in tow!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nina added the venue’s partnership with Al Shira’aa – the Abu Dhabi-based stables now operating in the UK and globally to develop all aspects of equestrian sports and horse care – has gone from strength to strength. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Their team have had a hugely successful year assisting the UAE in qualifying for the Paris Olympics and will be competing at the championships with their young horses, including a selection of top breeding stallions,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“All of this combines to produce an event at Bolesworth where we can proudly champion the very best young horses in the UK. We would like to extend a huge thank you to all our partners and supporters and wish everyone the very best of luck for a successful week of competition.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The aim of all participants will be to secure their place at the World Breeding Championships at Lanaken in Belgium this September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the talented riders returning to compete will be last year’s 2* Grand Prix winner Carmen Edwards, from Ellesmere, who is looking forward to defending the title. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“To win my first international Grand Prix at Bolesworth was what dreams are made of; it couldn’t have been better and on home soil too!” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“My goal at Bolesworth will always be to qualify for Lanaken Young Horse World Championships. I think for everyone really, it’s the goal.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News