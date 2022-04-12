Cheshire: Appeal for witnesses following serious collision on M56

A tanker driver has been arrested following a serious collision on the M56 in Cheshire on Monday (April 11).

Police have appealed for witnesses and any dashcam footage of the incident which happened on the westbound carriageway near junction 10 at Stretton.

Officers were called at around 5.45pm to the scene and found the incident involved a tanker, an HGV and a white Ford Transit van.

The driver of the van, a 38-year-old man from Clock Face, Merseyside, sustained serious injuries.

He was released from his vehicle by firefighters before being taken to Aintree Hospital by air ambulance. He is currently in a stable condition.

The driver of the tanker, a 39-year-old man from Bury, was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

He has since been released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police have said the man remains in custody at this time where he is assisting officers with their enquires.

The driver of the HGV, a 54-year-old man from Belper, Derbyshire, was uninjured.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said they sent five fire engines to the scene.

“Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on the M56 involving two heavy goods vehicles and one van.”

“The crews removed one person who was trapped in one of the vehicles and handed them to the care of paramedics.”

“Lane one and two were closed while the incident was being dealt with and an Air Ambulance doctor also attended to deal with the casualty.”