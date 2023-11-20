Charity walk from Connah’s Quay to Chester in memory of RAF hero to aid Countess neonatal unit

Family and friends will embark on a charity walk from Connah's Quay to The Countess of Chester Hospital Country Park on Saturday in a touching tribute to an RAF gunner who was killed in Iraq.

The annual event, scheduled for Saturday, 25th November 2023, aims to honour the memory of SAC Peter McFerran, who was killed by a rocket attack on Basra Airbase on 19 July 2007.

He was 24, from Connah's Quay, and a Heavy Machine Gun (HMG) operator on his Flight.

The walk also serves as a fundraiser for the hospital unit that played a crucial role in Peter's early life.

Peter's mum, Ann McFerran, accompanied by friends and family, will embark on an 8-mile walk from Connah's Quay to The Countess of Chester Hospital Country Park.

This memorial walk, aligning closely with what would have been Peter's birthday, serves as both a remembrance and a fundraiser.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Peter McFerran, born on 26th November 1982, defied the odds from the very beginning, surviving beyond the few days he was initially given to live, thanks to the expertise of the special care unit at The Countess of Chester Hospital.

Growing into a fine young man, Peter joined the RAF in 2004, serving with distinction in the RAF Regiment and becoming a proud member of 1 Squadron RAF Regiment.

His second tour in Iraq in 2007 ended tragically when Peter, along with two colleagues, made the ultimate sacrifice.

This annual walk, which starts from The Ski Boat Club in Connah's Quay and concludes at The Countess of Chester Country Park, is not just a journey of remembrance but also a mission of hope and support.

Ann is determined to keep her son's memory alive and has organised this walk to raise funds for the hospital unit that played a crucial role in Peter's early life.

Ann has said: "I am looking for sponsors as well as walkers to complete the 8-mile walk, a linear walk so anyone walking must make arrangements to return home."

"If you can help in any way, our family (and The Countess of Chester Hospital) will be very grateful."

Ann's Just Giving page can be found here.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

