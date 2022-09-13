Changes to bin collections and recycling centres closed on day of Queen’s funeral

Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

Bin collections in Flintshire will not take place on Monday and recycling centres within the county will also be closed.

For those areas affected, collections will instead take place on Sunday 18 September.

A message posted on social media by Flintshire County Councillor for Gwernaffield & Gwernymynydd ward, David Coggins Cogan states:

“Following the Government announcement that there will be a national bank holiday for the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II there will be no household waste and recycling collections on Monday 19 September 2022 and all household recycling centres will be closed.”

“Collections that would usually be made on Monday 19 will now be collected one day early on Sunday 18 September 2022.”

“Residents are advised to place their containers out for collection at the kerbside by 7am on Sunday morning.”

“All household waste and recycling collections, and Household Recycling Centres will operate as usual from Tuesday 20 September 2022.”

