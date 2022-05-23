Deeside.com > News

Changes made to maternity, neonatal and paediatrics visiting arrangements in North Wales

Changes have been made to neonatal and paediatrics visiting arrangements across North Wales.

The move follows an update to national guidance on COVID-19 infection prevention and control, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has said.

Changes include attending antenatal and postnatal appointments in community and hospital clinics, ultrasound scans during pregnancy and visiting in hospital maternity wards/departments.

Parents when present with their baby or child as an inpatient will no longer be asked to provide evidence of a negative LFD test.

Instead they will be asked to complete a questionnaire and have their temperature taken and recorded (screened).

If a parent has Covid symptoms, staff will carry out a risk assessment to decide how best to support the baby/child.

Additional Paediatric and Neonatal services Visiting Guidance to all visitors:

  • For information: parents will not be required to wear a facemask while providing skin to skin care for their baby when on our neonatal units.
  • Both parents or primary care givers have unrestricted access to stay with their child on the unit/ ward
  • Siblings and immediate family can visit by appointment only directly with the ward/ unit
  • All visitors must comply with the appropriate visitor screening measures in place at all times, including answering honestly to questions as part of a visitor checklist and temperature checks
  • Visitors must wear a fluid repellent facemask at all times in a health care setting, masks will be provided. This does not apply to parents giving skin to skin care for their baby in neonatal care
  • Visitors must follow advice and guidance from staff
  • Visitors must minimise movement to essential only once in the building and specifically when on the ward/clinical area.
  • Visitors must adhere to instructions and information on keeping a safe distance from others
  • Visitors must follow good hand hygiene and washing of hands, including the use of the alcohol gel provided on the ward/ unit
  • Visitors must follow good respiratory hygiene – ‘Catch it, bin it, kill it approach’
  • Visitors must keep personal items to a minimum and on person at all times

Nobody should visit other areas of the hospital unless this is a requirement of the child’s care

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said:  “All visits will be by booked appointment only and on arrival the nominated visitor will be assessed for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. This is in order to keep our patients, babies, staff and visitors safe.”

“As there is still a risk of infection rates changing in the community these arrangements will be reviewed weekly so people are advised to check with the ward or department before visiting.”

“You can find full details about the revised visiting arrangements on our website.”

“To request further information on how we assess maternity visiting arrangements, you can contact our Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) through our website.”



