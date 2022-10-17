Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th Oct 2022

Updated: Mon 17th Oct

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to make emergency statement on fiscal plan today

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver a statement later today, bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan.

The move is aimed at supporting fiscal sustainability, the Treasury has said.

The announcement comes following the chaos sparked by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget on September 23.

Mr Hunt replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday.

In a statement released ahead of the markets opening this morning, the Treasury said: “The Chancellor will make a statement later today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability.”

“He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon.”

“This follows the Prime Minister’s statement on Friday, and further conversations between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor over the weekend, to ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth.”

“The Chancellor will then deliver the full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan to be published alongside a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on 31 October.”

“The Chancellor met with the Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office last night to brief them on these plans.”

Read Next

  • Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scraps ‘almost all’ tax measures in Liz Truss’s mini-budget
  • Meet Ted and Meg the Flintshire bred Cocker Spaniels hoping to make it as police detection dogs
  • Broughton Airbus awarded the second most innovation funding of any UK company
  • Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scraps ‘almost all’ tax measures in Liz Truss’s mini-budget

    News

    Meet Ted and Meg the Flintshire bred Cocker Spaniels hoping to make it as police detection dogs

    News

    Broughton Airbus awarded the second most innovation funding of any UK company

    News

    Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

    News

    Mold Garden Centre Café wins Tripadvisor award for third time

    News

    Flintshire Council launches online ‘Cost of Living’ support hub

    News

    North Wales based environmental charity urging people to #EatYourPumpkin to cut down on food waste

    News

    North Wales Police expecting “busier than usual” Halloween and Bonfire Night period this year

    News

    How to understand what’s going on with UK mortgage rates

    News




    Read 421,414 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn