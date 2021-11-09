Celebrate your inner Robin at Burton Mere Wetlands on the Dee Estuary

This Christmas season RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands, the heart of the RSPB Dee Estuary reserve near Neston in Cheshire, is inviting families to celebrate their inner robin with a series of Robin Robin themed adventure trails and exclusive activity packs!

Robin Robin is Aardman’s new festive stop-motion musical tale about a young robin trying to fit in. It debuts on Netflix from 24 November.

The RSPB has partnered with Aardman and Netflix to host bespoke Robin Robin adventure trails on over 30 of its nature reserves around the UK including Burton Mere Wetlands.

These fun-filled trails will allow the whole family to experience the festive joy of Robin Robin, all while spending time in the great outdoors.

Running from 24 November to 10 January, young adventurers will learn to sing like a robin, find their very own superpower, and use all their senses to connect with their robin within.

An activity booklet will help children complete all the challenges and be rewarded with a certificate for completing the trail and becoming a brilliant robin.

An audio trail will also be available at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve, voiced by Bronte Carmichael, the voice actor for Robin Robin.

The site’s mail order shop will have Robin Robin books, an exclusive Robin Robin pin badge and products on offer to help families look after robins and other wildlife at home this winter.

Dan Trotman, Visitor Experience Manager at the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve, said: “We are so excited to be working with Aardman and Netflix to celebrate the festive magic of the robin with families at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands.”

“They’re one of the UK’s most beloved birds and a true Christmas icon.”

“Our new trails will immerse families in the Robin Robin story and bring it to life in our reserve’s special greenspaces.”

“We hope the film and our adventure trails can inspire everyone to discover robins and the other wildlife that they share their homes with, and to enjoy exploring nature.”

“Our Robin Robin activity pack also includes activities and ideas on how you can help robins and other wildlife at home this winter.”

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, co-creators and directors of Robin Robin, say: “It’s a dream come true to be partnering with the RSPB, bringing our Robin into their wonderful reserves and helping families connect with the wildlife around them.”

“The story of Robin Robin plays with a misunderstanding between ‘the Who-mens’ and birds and we’re thrilled to support any effort that will help bring our two worlds closer together.”

There’s no need to book ahead for the trail, just visit rspb.org.uk/robinrobin to find a Robin Robin trail near you including at Burton Mere Wetlands.

Visit the Burton Mere Wetlands website rspb.org.uk/burtonmerewetlands for full facilities details and Christmas opening times.